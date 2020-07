President Trump’s reelection campaign raised more than $20 million at its first virtual fundraiser, the campaign announced Tuesday evening.

The campaign said the event attracted more than 300,000 donations.

Likely Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden and his party allies outraised Mr. Trump’s campaign and associated committees, $282 million to $266 million, in the second quarter.

But Mr. Trump’s team finished June with about $295 million on hand, compared to $242 million for Mr. Biden and the Democrats.

