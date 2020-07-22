President Trump said Wednesday he’s helped Blacks more than just about anyone in U.S. history, responding to Democrat Joseph R. Biden’s accusation that he’s America’s first racist president.

“I’ve done more for black Americans than anybody with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln, nobody has even been close,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “I’ve done things that nobody else [has] … and not a lot of people dispute it.”

The president cited his achievements on criminal justice reform, “something that Obama and Biden weren’t able to do.”

“We did opportunity [zone] cities,” he said. “Nobody’s ever even thought of a plan like that.”

Mr. Trump also said that prior to the coronavirus pandemic, “we had the best African American, Hispanic American, Asian American … for unemployment.”

