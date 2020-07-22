TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Tucson city officials have approved a new budget that does not defund its police department.

The Arizona Daily Star reports the Tucson City Council voted 6-1 Tuesday in favor of a $1.7 billion budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which includes $166 million for police.

The Tucson Police Department has come under fire in recent months over the in-custody deaths of Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez and Damien Alvarado. Protesters advocated for diverting funds from law enforcement to community resources and mental health.

Mayor Regina Romero said there will also be funds for a community safety pilot program. This includes eight social worker positions, a housing director and $500,000 for a “racial equity assessment.”

Council member Lane Santa Cruz cast the lone dissenting vote. Cruz said the budget doesn’t take into adequate account the public’s desire to scale back policing.

