SHALLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been arrested on a murder charge.

The Shallotte Police Department charged Michael Todd Hill, 52, of Leland, with murder after the body of a woman, Keonna Graham, was found in a hotel room on Monday, according to news outlets.

Authorities did not immediately release additional details about the woman’s slaying.

Hill won $10 million from an Ultimate Millions scratch-off ticket in August 2017, WECT-TV reported.

Hill was arrested Tuesday in Southport, North Carolina. He was ordered held without bond at a Brunswick County jail after his initial court appearance.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation.

