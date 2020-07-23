Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded on the House floor Thursday to Rep. Ted Yoho’s comments about her, saying his profane language was an insult not just to her, but to all women.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said the congressman’s words were a part of a much larger pattern of harassment and language aimed at dehumanizing women in American society.

“I have encountered words uttered by Mr. Yoho and men uttering the same words as Mr. Yoho while I was being harassed in restaurants. I have tossed men out of bars that have used language like Mr. Yoho’s,” she said. “That’s when we start to see that this issue is not about one incident. It is cultural.”

The New York Democrat explained that the kind of remarks made by Mr. Yoho were “not new” and highlighted criticism she’s faced from President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Mr. Yoho and Ms. Ocasio-Cortez got into a heated exchange earlier this week on the Capitol steps where he harshly criticized her comments about rising crime in New York City was due to job losses and poverty, according to The Hill. During that incident, Mr. Yoho reportedly called her “disgusting” and crazy.

The Florida Republican also reportedly called her a “f–ing bitch” as he walked away.

Mr. Yoho went to the House floor on Wednesday to address the incident and issue an apology, though he did not admit to directing the disparaging remark at the congresswoman herself.

“I rise to apologize for the abrupt manner of the conversations I had with my colleague from New York. It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for this country, but it does not mean we should be disrespectful,” Mr. Yoho said.

“The offensive name-calling, words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues and if they were construed that way, I apologize for my misunderstanding,” he added. “I cannot apologize for my passion or for loving my God, my family and my country.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said it was Mr. Yoho’s latest remarks that spurred her to address the incident on the House floor.

“I could not allow my nieces, I could not allow the little girls that I go home to, I could not allow victims of verbal abuse, and worse, to see that, to see that excuse. And to see our Congress accept it as legitimate and accept it as an apology,” she said.

Mr. Yoho invoked his wife and two daughters during his speech Wednesday and argued he was unapologetic about his “passion” in believing those in poverty can rise above that.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez countered, saying that while he is a father, it did not excuse his behavior.

“What I want to express to Mr. Yoho is gratitude,” she said. “I want to thank him for showing the world that you can be a powerful man and accost women. … You can take photos and project an image to the world of being a family man and accost women without remorse and with a sense of impunity.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy defended Mr. Yoho’s remarks on Thursday, arguing that any further debate on the matter was taking time away from working on the coronavirus.

“I watched that Congressman Yoho went to the floor [and] apologized not once but twice… I watched the majority leader accept his apology,” the California Republican said. “In America, I know people make mistakes. We’re a forgiving nation. I also think when someone apologizes we should forgive them.”

