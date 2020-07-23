Dr. Anthony Fauci — the country’s leading expert on infectious diseases, a White House coronavirus task force member and a big Washington Nationals fan — was the guest of honor Thursday night at Nationals Park and tossed out the first pitch of the Major League Baseball season opener.

His performance might go down in the annals of baseball history in the category of 50 Cent’s and Mark Wahlberg’s first-pitch efforts.

With pitcher Sean Doolittle waiting behind the plate to catch it, Fauci sent his pitch hopping far to the left.

The internet did not go easy on him. See for yourself:

Fauci finally flattened the curve pic.twitter.com/I0zUwbl6OH — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) July 23, 2020

Dr. Fauci strode confidently all the way to the mound to throw out the first pitch and I thought, “This is going to be strong.” Instead, it rivaled some of the worst ever. Huh? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 23, 2020

Fauci with his usual accuracy — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 23, 2020

Fauci’s aim aside, MLB sent a message of thanks to the doctor on social media. The sport is attempting to play a 60-game season after the coronavirus pandemic delayed its usual opening day in late March.

“We are grateful to him and all the courageous frontline workers and healthcare heroes who continue to keep us safe and made our return possible,” the league’s account tweeted.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.