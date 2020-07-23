LOS ANGELES - California counties are stepping up enforcement of public health orders as hospitalizations and positive tests for the coronavirus skyrocket in many parts of the state.

In the San Francisco Bay area, officials in Marin and Napa counties have approved fines ranging from $25 to $500 for individuals violating public health orders, including failing to wear masks. Supervisors in nearby Sonoma County will consider a similar move.

The virus continues to surge in many parts of California, topping 425,600 confirmed cases. There were 157 deaths Thursday, the highest reported in a single day.

Gov. Gavin Newsom called it a “grim milestone.”

