AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine’s capital city said two women in separate vehicles died in a car crash in Augusta.

The crash killed Kelsey Buckmore, 26, of Augusta, and Rachel Paquet, 26, of Smithfield on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police said both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the crash has been reconstructed by Maine State Police and city police, the Kennebec Journal reported. The crash is still under investigation, police said.

The crash happened on Eastern Avenue not far from the Chelsea line.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.