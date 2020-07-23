Customs and Border Protection deployed an air unit to Portland, Oregon, overnight Wednesday to give officers and agents on the ground real-time live video of the situation on the ground, where another night of riots dominated.

An agency official said Air and Marine Operations flew a multi-role enforcement aircraft over the scene to monitor threats to the personnel defending the federal courthouse from rioters.

CBP personnel had cans of food and water bottles thrown at them, and someone deployed a chemical agent that caused skin burns, the official said.

CBP is part of Homeland Security, and it’s been roped in to help as the situation in Portland has spiraled out of control, with nightly protests now topping 50 days straight. The U.S. courthouse has become a focal point for the protests, and President Trump has deployed federal agencies to defend the property.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler joined the protests Wednesday night and ended up getting tear gassed along with others in the crowd.

Earlier he had taken to Twitter to spread a rumor that federal authorities had authorized use of “live ammunition on demonstrators.” He then said he spoke with the U.S. attorney in Oregon and had been assured that was not the case — but he passed the rumor on nonetheless “out of an abundance of caution.”

Mr. Wheeler has said he wants federal law enforcement to leave his city, accusing them of escalating the situation.

Mr. Trump has said mayors have lost control of protests in Portland, Chicago and elsewhere, and he has been eager to deploy his forces to clean up.

