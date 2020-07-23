President Trump spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday about arms control and recovering their economies from the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House’s statement on the call did not say the two leaders discussed alleged bounties offered by Russian agents to Afghan militants to kill U.S. soldiers.

The statement did say Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin discussed “critical bilateral and global issues.”

On arms control, the White House said Mr. Trump “reiterated his hope of avoiding an expensive three-way arms race between China, Russia, and the United States and looked forward to progress on upcoming arms control negotiations in Vienna.”

The Kremlin said in a statement that the two men discussed arms control and Iran’s nuclear arms program.

They also expressed a mutual desire to develop trade and economic interaction between Russia and the United States, the Kremlin said.

