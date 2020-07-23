One federal prison saw more than 1,000 inmates test positive for the coronavirus, exposing serious holes in the Bureau of Prisons’ operations during the pandemic, according to a new inspector general’s report that found employees coming to work with symptoms and not bothering to test or isolate an inmate who reported symptoms back in March.

But the experience at Federal Corrections Center Lompoc, in California, was not universal.

The federal prison in Tucson, Arizona, saw no inmates test positive during the inspection period.

One difference was how quickly each facility moved to impose strict conditions.

Lompoc, which had a staffing shortage, delayed imposing restrictions on their movements at the beginning of the pandemic, and was lax about reports of people — both staffers and inmates — with symptoms, investigators said.

As of May 11, more than 75% of inmates tested were shown to have the disease, and of the staffers tested, 60% showed positive.

In Tucson, though, the facility changed operations on March 17 and imposed a shelter-in-place policy on April 1.

It also had empty housing units it could use for quarantine and isolation, and began a mandatory quarantine for incoming inmates.

The inspector general conducted its investigation remotely.

