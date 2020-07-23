At least 183 monuments, memorials, statues, and major historical markers have been defaced or toppled since civil unrest began in May, says Jonah Gottschalk, a contributor to The Federalist who assembled a list of damaged sites — which included those devoted to Jesus Christ, the Virgin Mary, Hiawatha, Union Army soldiers and Ronald Reagan.

The statue of the nation’s 40th president is located on the banks of the Rock River near Dixon, Illinois, where he once served as a lifeguard — and is credited with saving 70 lives while on duty.

“It was defaced with protester graffiti by night,” Mr. Gottschalk wrote in his extensive review of the destruction, noting that the attack on the statue — which shows Reagan astride a horse — took place on July 14.

“Dixon police say they have identified the suspects in the Reagan statue vandalism, thanks to the public’s help,” reported WTVO, a local ABC News affiliate which shared the news Wednesday.

“While Confederate monuments have taken the lion’s share of media coverage, they actually form a minority of the statues targeted,” noted Mr. Gottschalk.

He said that Christopher Columbus statues were the most frequently hit; 33 Columbus statues were defaced and knocked down. Nine statues of Robert E. Lee were destroyed, along with eight honoring St. Junipero Serra and four devoted to Thomas Jefferson.

“The vast majority of the vandals were never charged, with 177 out of 183 instances having no arrests. Most monuments were not torn down by protesters, but by city officials after pressure or threats from protesters,” said Mr. Gottschalk.

“By far the most common route for monuments being destroyed was for protesters to damage it, then the city quickly removing it as a ‘public safety’ hazard, not to be returned. For a majority of the statues removed, the fate of the artwork is currently unknown, while a minority have been moved to cemeteries and museums,” he wrote.

TIMELY PROGRAMMING

Fox News offers a prime-time special on Sunday titled “One Nation” with host Lawrence Jones — who examines the state of race relations in the U.S. as seen by civil-rights activists, law enforcement officials, religious leaders and network personalities.

“America needs to have a ‘conversation’ on race. It’s a phrase we keep hearing. Well, I plan on having a solution-based conversation that will focus on all angles with a diverse group of perspectives. We are one American family. I think it’s about time we start acting like it,” Mr. Jones tells Inside the Beltway in a statement.

The special airs at 10 p.m. Eastern on Sunday. Among those who will have a say: Maj Toure, a rapper and activist; Tezlyn Figaro, former social justice director for Bernard Sanders‘ 2016 presidential campaign; and Christian pastor and televangelist Tony Evans. Also appearing: Fox News regulars Juan Williams, religion correspondent Lauren Green and Tyrus, the host of Fox Nation’s “Nuff Said.”

They all will weigh in on what racial issues “mean to them personally as Black Americans,” the network said.

Mr. Jones joined Fox News in 2018, and is particularly known for his signature “man-on-the-street” segments on “Hannity.” He also hosts “Keeping Up with Jones” on Fox Nation, the network’s on-demand streaming service.

A MOMENT IN A GROCERY STORE

Tracey Ann Lore — who belongs to the 22,000-member interest group New Jersey Women for Trump — shares a brief but promising moment from a visit to a popular grocery store. Ms. Lore wore a red “Trump 2020” hat — but managed to have a civil conversation with some fellow shoppers. She has advice.

“I started an aisle conversation in Shop Rite just now. Trump supporters and moderate Dems were all chiming in on what’s happening in America. All good stuff. Do it. Start the conversation. Make it happen. There are patriots everywhere. They are waiting to use their voices,” Ms. Lore noted in a Facebook missive, posted moments after her encounter.

SPACE ADORATION

How much do we still love space stuff? Lots. Here’s how much some famous historic space artifacts went for in a recent bidding war conducted by Julien’s Auction, based in Beverly Hills, California.

“Two pilot control sticks from the NASA Apollo 11 flight to the moon — one used by Neil Armstrong — sold for a stunning $370,000, over three times its original estimate of $100,000. The other used by Buzz Aldrin sold for $256,000,” the auction house said in the aftermath.

“A complete original tool kit flown on Apollo 17 during the last mission to the moon sold for $102,400, well over its estimate of $20,000. An Apollo era spacesuit glove designed for Armstrong sold for $76,800, over seven times its original estimate of $10,000.”

Also in big bucks territory: The iconic space suit seen in Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 Academy Award-winning science-fiction masterpiece “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

“The suit was accompanied by the film’s famous helmet and believed to have been worn by the film’s star, Keir Dullea, as mission pilot and scientist Dr. David Bowman, in the film’s memorable faceoff scene with computer ‘HAL.’ It sold for an astounding $370,000, well over its original estimate of $200,000,” said the auction house.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Pardee’s Carriage House, a stone and brick home on an estate built in 1891 for Union Brig. Gen. Ariovistus Pardee Jr. of the Pennsylvania 28th Infantry, carefully updated. Three bedrooms, three baths, spacious living and dining rooms, chef’s kitchen, original woodworking, fireplace and ceiling beams; exposed interior stone walls; 3,132 square feet. Stone walkways, two-car garage, formal gardens, two patios. Priced at $399,000 through Classic-Neighborhoods.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 16% of U.S. voters say Confederate monuments should be “left in place just as they are.”

• 31% say the monuments should be left in place but have plaques added that explains their historical significance.

• 41% say the monuments should be removed, but be reinstalled in a museum or on private property.

• 10% said the monuments should be destroyed.

• 2% are not sure what to do with the monuments.

Source: An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll of 900 registered U.S. voters conducted July 9-12.

