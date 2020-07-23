Maj. Gen. Jody J. Daniels made history this week as the 36-year military veteran became the first woman confirmed as the commander of the Army Reserve.

Previously the commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division, Gen. Daniels will be promoted to lieutenant general and assigned as the chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, following a confirmation vote by the Senate this week.

Gen. Daniels has been deployed to Kosovo and Iraq, where she worked as the chief of plans and integrations and later was the director of intelligence for the U.S.-led coalition force. Gen. Daniels also worked as the director of advanced programs for Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Technology Laboratories, the Army Reserve said in a statement.

Retired two-star Army general and former intelligence officer for Central Command Mark Quantock told USA Today that Gen. Daniels was a “terrific officer.”

“Really happy to see her break another glass ceiling as the chief of the Army Reserve,” Gen. Quantock said. “She’ll be fantastic.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.