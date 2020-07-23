A new poll from the Sunshine state shows voters are backing presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President Joseph R. Biden over President Trump by double digits.

A Quinnipiac University survey revealed Mr. Biden is preferred 51% to 38% ahead of November’s election in the swing state.

The last poll Quinnipiac University conducted of Florida voters in April showed the race much closer with Mr. Biden leading Mr. Trump by only 4 points, 46% to 42%.

“The president doesn’t escape the shifting moods and concerns of voters in Florida. His sagging numbers are a gut punch from one of the key states he keenly hopes to win,” said Tim Malloy, polling analyst for Quinnipiac University.

Voters in Florida overwhelmingly support face masks being required to be worn in public, 79% to 20%.

Sixty-two percent of voters also think it is unsafe for children to head back to school in the fall, compared to 33% that said it would be safe.

Mr. Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic — as well as Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, was scored low by Floridians.

In April, 50% approved of Mr. DeSantis’ handling of the pandemic but now only 38% approve.

Mr. Trump only has 37% approval of his handling of the coronavirus from Florida voters. In April, though, 46% approved of the president’s response.

The poll was conducted July 16 through July 20, surveying 924 self-identified registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

