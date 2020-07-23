A federal judge granted a temporary restraining order Thursday night against federal agents from arresting or using force against legal observers and journalists in Portland, Oregon, during ongoing violence and protests there.

District Judge Michael Simon, an Obama appointee, granted the restraining order in response to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon. The order adds the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Marshals Service to an existing injunction that bars Portland police from arresting journalists and legal observers.

“This order is a victory for the rule of law,” said Jann Carson, interim executive director of the ACLU of Oregon. “Federal agents from Trump’s Departments of Homeland Security and Justice are terrorizing the community, threatening lives, and relentlessly attacking journalists and legal observers documenting protests. These are the actions of a tyrant, and they have no place anywhere in America.”

The judge’s ruling prohibits federal officers from seizing photo/video equipment from journalists or legal observers, and prevents the federal officers from ordering photojournalists to stop taking photos or video.

