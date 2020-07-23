A federal judge on Thursday ordered that Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former fixer and personal lawyer, be released from prison, saying the federal government likely retaliated against Cohen over his plans to release a forthcoming book about the president.

Cohen had sued Attorney General William P. Barr earlier this week, alleging that he had been ordered back to prison because he was writing a book critical of Mr. Trump that was to be released before the November election.

U.S. probation officers approached Cohen earlier this month with an “unconstitutional demand” that as a condition of his release to home confinement, he had to agree to a gag order that banned him from engaging with media and posting on social media, the lawsuit said.

U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein, who issued the order, said on Thursday he had never seen such a clause in more than two decades on the bench.

“How can I take any other inference but that it was retaliatory?” Judge Hellerstein said.

Cohen is to be released to home confinement by 2 p.m. on Friday.

The lawsuit also named Michael Carvajal, director of the federal Bureau of Prisons, and James Petrucci, the warden of the federal correctional facility in Otisville, Ohio, where Cohen is being held.

The book provides “graphic details” about Mr. Trump’s behavior behind closed doors and purports to include “virulently racist” remarks the president has made about Black leaders such as former President Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela, according to the lawsuit.

Cohen was taken back into custody earlier this month after he had been released to home confinement in May over coronavirus concerns.

Audrey Strauss, the new acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said Cohen was taken back into custody after he was “antagonistic” toward probation officers who had presented the agreement to him that would allow him to complete the rest of his sentence in home confinement.

The decision to remand Cohen back to prison was made by a Bureau of Prisons employee who had no knowledge that Cohen was writing a book, Ms. Strauss said in a court filing this week.

The ACLU, which sued on behalf of Cohen, hailed Judge Hellerstein’s decision.

“The First Amendment does not allow the government to block Mr. Cohen from publishing a book critical of the president as a condition of his release to home confinement,” said Danya Perry, a lawyer with the firm Perry Guha LLP.

Cohen is serving a three-year sentence for crimes that include tax evasion, bank fraud and lying to Congress as well as paying hush money to two women who have alleged affairs with Mr. Trump.

• Stephen Dinan contributed to this report.

