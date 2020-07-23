Release the Kraken.

The Seattle NHL expansion franchise set to begin playing in the 2021-2022 season revealed Thursday it will go by the Seattle Kraken.

Check out the logo below:

A legend from the deep awakens.



Meet the Seattle Kraken → https://t.co/to5BtVVPh1 pic.twitter.com/FQfOdaiGQQ — Seattle Kraken (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020

SEATTLE KRAKEN!!



First class unveiling from the NHL’s 32nd franchise. pic.twitter.com/u2U5JUU0ME — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 23, 2020

The expansion team was officially approved by the NHL in December 2018. The Kraken will be the NHL’s 32nd team and the second expansion team to being play since 2017, when the Vegas Golden Knights debuted.

The Kraken’s colors will be a shade of dark blue, an icy teal and red, and one of their uniforms was also revealed on the team’s new website.

The jersey “connects us to our maritime heritage, and it also connects us to the mystery, and the great mystery, of the sea,” said Tod Leiweke, Kraken president and CEO, at the reveal event in Seattle. “We’ve created what we think is an absolutely beautiful uniform, designed to feature a color scheme that is unique to the NHL but authentic to our home.”

Leiweke is a longtime sports executive who has worked for the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Sounders and Tampa Bay Lightning. He was COO of the NFL until 2018.

