YORBA LINDA, California – Past American policies of engagement with China bolstered the ruling Communist Party and the world must pressure Beijing and liberate the Chinese people, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday.

“What do the American people have to show for 50 years of engagement with China? The old paradigm of blind engagement with China has failed. We must not continue it. We must not return to it,” Mr. Pompeo said during a major policy address at the Nixon Presidential Library here.

Based on direction from President Trump, the administration has adopted a new strategy that emphasizes protecting the American economy from predatory and unfair Chinese policies.

“The free world must triumph over this new tyranny,” Mr. Pompeo said. “President Reagan dealt with the Soviets on the basis of ‘trust but verify.’ When it comes to the [Chinese Communist Party], I say: ‘Distrust and verify.’”

Mr. Pompeo’s speech is the fourth in a series of policy addresses on China designed to lay out to the American public and international audiences what the Trump administration regards as a growing threat from Communist Party-ruled China.

White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien recently said China, despite economic reforms since the 1970s, remains a Marxist-Leninist authoritarian states that is seeking global dominance. FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed new details of a large-scale Chinese intelligence and espionage campaign to steal secrets, both government and corporate. Attorney General Bill Barr in his recent speech chastised American industry for appeasing Beijing in pursuit of economic gain with little regard for national security.

Mr. Pompeo stopped short of calling for regime change in Beijing, but challenged countries around the globe to stand up to Chinese communism and liberate the Chinese people from its rule.

“We, the free nations of the world, must induce change in the CCP’s behavior in more creative and assertive ways, because Beijing’s actions threaten our people and our prosperity,” Mr. Pompeo said. “Securing our freedoms from the Chinese Communist Party is the mission of our time, and America is perfectly positioned to lead it because of our founding principles,” he said.

Under new policies adopted since 2017, the Trump administration is working to change how Americans and pro-democratic allies understand the nature and goals of China’s communist leadership.

“We cannot treat this incarnation of China as a normal country, just like any other,” he said, noting that trading with China is not the same as dealing with a “law-abiding nation.” Beijing “treats international agreements as suggestions, as conduits for global dominance,” he said.

The secretary of state noted that President Richard Nixon made the historic opening to China in the 1970s based on hope that engagement with China – flourishing diplomatic and business ties – would produce a moderate non-threatening regime in Beijing. Successive administrations, both Republican and Democrat, adopted conciliatory China approaches in the hope of producing an era of cooperation and friendship with Beijing.

Instead, Mr. Pompeo said: “We sit wearing masks and watching the pandemic’s body count rise because the CCP failed in its promises to the world,… reading new headlines of repression in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, …seeing staggering statistics of Chinese trade abuses that cost American jobs and strike blows to our companies, …watching the Chinese military grow stronger and more menacing.”

Engagement ended up benefitting China, which is now expanding economically and militarily fastr than the United States and the West. Instead, China is promoting a new anti-democratic model of governance based on Chinese communism.

Beijing was granted special economic treatment for decades “only to see the CCP insist on silence over its human rights abuses as the price of admission for Western companies in China,” he added.

Instead of a more democratic-oriented China, the Chinese system is increasingly authoritarian domestically and “more aggressive in its hostility to freedom abroad,” he said.

China “ripped off” American technology and trade secrets and sucked supply chains away from America undermining economic and national security, the secretary of state added.

Attempts to take control of most of the South China Sea by Chinese military forces also threaten freedom of commerce, Mr. Pompeo said.

Critics of the new Trump policies have argued for continued dialogue with China simply for the sake of continued talking, Mr. Pompeo noted.

Mr. Pompeo said the United States is committed to dialogue with Beijing’s leaders, but the conversations have to be different.

Trump administration policies to change Chinese behavior will not be based on actions on what Chinese leaders do rather than what they say.

The first step is to understand the Chinese Communist Party and its party-controlled military, the People’s Liberation Army.

“If there is one thing I learned about my time in the army, it is that Communists always lie. But the biggest lie is that the Chinese Communist Party speaks for 1.4 billion people who are surveilled, oppressed and scared to speak out,” Mr. Pompeo said.

“We know now that the People’s Liberation Army is not a normal army,” he said. “Its purpose is to uphold the absolute rule of the Chinese Communist Party elites, and expand a Chinese empire, not protect the Chinese people.”

In response the Pentagon has ramped up freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait, and developed the Space Force to deter Chinese aggression in space.

Chinese President Xi Jinping remains a “true believer in a bankrupt totalitarian ideology,” Mr. Pompeo said. “His ideology informs his decades-long desire for global hegemony built on Chinese Communism. We can no longer ignore the fundamental political and ideological differences between our countries, just as the CCP has never ignored them.”

The State Department has adopted new policies aimed at promoting fairness and reciprocity in relations.

The department this week ordered the Chinese consulate in Houston closed, citing threats of espionage and other national security threats.

Chinese state-run news organizations have been designated as part of China’s government.

Last week, the State Department for the first time declared expansive Chinese claims to own 90 percent of the South China Sea to be illegal under international law.

“The State Department, at every level, has engaged with our Chinese counterparts to demand fairness and reciprocity,” Mr. Pompeo said.

Mr. Pompeo called for new approach of engaging and empowering the Chinese people that he said are not the same as the 90 million-member CCP that took power in 1949.

“We must also engage and empower the Chinese people…a dynamic, freedom-loving people who are completely distinct from the Chinese Communist Party,” he said. “That begins with in-person diplomacy. I’ve met Chinese men and women of great talent and diligence wherever I go.”

Mr. Pompeo noted during his speech that several Chinese pro-democracy advocates were in the audience.

He called ending the past policies of ignoring the voices of Chinese dissidents who were outspoken in warning about the nature of the Beijing regime.

China’s rulers fear the Chinese people and their honest views more than any foreign threat and fears losing its grip on power.

“We can’t ignore the Chinese people any longer,” Mr. Pompeo said. “They know as well as anyone that we can never go back to the status quo of engagement on the CCP’s terms.”

Mr. Pompeo concluded his speech by quoting President Nixon, who said the world cannot be safe until China changes.

He concluded his remarks by saying “God bless America” and “God bless the Chinese people.”

The secretary of state noted that CCP is repeating the same mistakes that doomed the communist leaders of the Soviet Union – alienating potential allies, breaking trust with its people and rejecting property rights and rule of law.

“It’s time for free nations to act,” he said. “I call on all nations to start by doing what America has done – to insist on reciprocity, transparency, and accountability from the Chinese Communist Party…a cadre of rulers that is far from homogeneous.”

“If we don’t act now, ultimately, the CCP will erode our freedoms and subvert the rules-based order free societies have built,” Mr. Pompeo said. “If we bend the knee now, our children’s children may be at the mercy of the CCP, whose actions are the primary challenge to the free world.

Xi isn’t destined to tyrannize inside and outside of China forever — unless we let him.”

The battle is not like containing the Soviet Union because China is already “within our borders,” he said.

Instead the United Nations, NATO, the G7 and G20 economic groupings and the combined economic, diplomatic and military power of the West can meet the challenge posed by China, he said.

“Maybe it’s time for a new grouping of like-minded nations – a new alliance of democracies,” Mr. Pompeo said. “We have the tools. Now we need the will.”

Mr. Pompeo warned that unless the world changes communist China, Beijing will force its system on the world.

“There can be no return to past practices just because they’re comfortable or convenient,” he said.

