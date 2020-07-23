Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday the White House has reached an agreement in principle with GOP leaders on Capitol Hill for the fifth round of coronavirus relief.

GOP leaders are expected to release various parts of the legislation on Monday.

“The administration has requested additional time to review the fine details, but we will be laying down the proposal next week,” the Kentucky Republican said.

The bill was expected to be released Thursday, but it appeared there was still disagreement within the GOP caucus on a few issues that are still being finalized.

The focus of the legislation will be on kids — getting them back to school and in childcare, so parents can get back to work.

More than $100 billion dollars is allocated to schools so they can safely reopen in the fall.

The majority leader said jobs and healthcare are also priorities in the legislation.

There will be another round of checks sent to American households, similar to the CARES Act passed in March where some adults received up to $1,200.

Mr. McConnell noted there will also be more money placed into the Paycheck Protection Program — but he did not say how much — which will go to the hardest hit small businesses. They’ll be able to apply for a second loan so long as they continue to pay their workers.

There will also be an extension of unemployment benefits, but the majority leader suggested it would not be the “obvious craziness” from the prior relief bill, which had an amount of $600 a week. Many Republicans have said the high amount prevents some workers from returning to work, as some employees make less than that from their employers.

