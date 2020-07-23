ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A naval academy midshipman was found guilty of sexually violating three female classmates in 2018 and 2019.

Midshipman Third Class Nixon Keago was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, burglary and obstruction of justice, The Capital Gazette reported.

Prosecutor Lt. Cmdr. Paul LaPlante said Keago broke into the rooms of three female midshipmen while they were intoxicated and asleep. One of the women is now an ensign.

LaPlante said Keago found midshipmen who he could control and when they woke up, Keago manipulated them into lying for him.

“He found midshipmen who were vulnerable,” LaPlante said.

While Keago was on active duty in February 2018 and October 2018, he went into two midshipmen’s room and had sex with them while they slept, according to court documents.

Keago attempted to have sex with another midshipmen in May 2019, court documents said.

Keago’s attorney, Lt. Dan Phipps, said his client deserved better because the investigation was fueled by rumors and incompetency. Phipps said the rumors tarnished Keago’s reputation and the rumors also led the second and third victim to come forward with allegations.

A sentencing hearing is set for Thursday morning.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.