Add “The Gipper” Ronald Reagan to the list of historical giants targeted by “cancel culture” within the last month.

Police in Dixon, Ill. — the location of 40th president’s boyhood home — are looking for two female suspects who vandalized a Reagan statue Tuesday night.

A local CBS affiliate shared images of the suspects, which spread among right-leaning Twitter accounts throughout the week.

“The Gipper” joins George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, Andrew Jackson, Christopher Columbus, the Virgin Mary, Jesus Christ, and a slew of other iconic figures caught up in statue destruction since the killing of George Floyd in late May.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists have linked the destruction of specific statues to their quest to dismantle systemic racism.

Law enforcement officials, for example, arrested 22-year-old Antifa activist Jason Charter on July 2 in connection with a “very organized” effort to destroy a statue of Andrew Jackson near the White House.

Charges of the destruction of federal property came shortly after the suspect tweeted: “Tearing down statues of traitors to the nation is a service to this nation not a crime.”

A joint task force involving FBI agents and the U.S. Park Police was responsible for carrying out the arrest.

ON CAMERA: The Dixon Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two women after the Ronald Reagan statue was vandalized. https://t.co/7wDXuWh01j — 23 WIFR (@23WIFR) July 20, 2020

