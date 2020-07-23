SEATTLE — A group of about 150 people broke windows, stole from businesses and and started a pair of fires in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, authorities said.

The group gathered at Cal Anderson Park around 9 p.m. Wednesday night and walked through the neighborhood, The Seattle Times reported. Some shattered windows of a business and started a fire inside, which city firefighters extinguished.

The group then smashed windows and broke into another business, according to police. Authorities said people took merchandise from a vintage store, put it in the street and lit it on fire.

Two banks were also damaged.

Police did not arrest anyone and no officers were hurt, police said.

The violence comes nights after windows were broken and Seattle police officers injured during a downtown protest Sunday.

