Senate approves defense policy bill including a provision to rename military bases honoring Confederate leaders

The Senate on Thursday passed its version of the massive defense policy bill that includes language to rename military bases that honor Confederate leaders, despite veto threats from President Trump.

The Senate’s 2021 National Defense Authorization Act presents a topline budget of $740.5 billion, authorizing $636.4 billion for the Pentagon’s budget, $25.9 billion for national security efforts within the Department of Energy and $69 billion for the Overseas Contingency Operations account, which is not subjected to budget caps.

The bill was approved by a margin of 86-14, securing a veto-proof majority. The House this week also approved its version of the must-pass legislation and secured the two-thirds majority required to counter a presidential veto.

Mr. Trump on Tuesday issued a blistering threat to veto the House’s version of the defense policy bill if it contains language that would rename military bases that honor Confederate leaders and attacked provisions to curb the president’s plans to reduce troops in Afghanistan and Germany.

The House’s version of the bill would mandate the names of 12 military bases including North Carolina’s Fort Bragg and Virginia’s Fort Lee. The Senate’s version of the bill includes similar language but would mandate the change over a period of three years.

The Senate’s bill would establish a commission to lead the process of renaming the military facilities. The legislation states that the sitting defense secretary would be required to implement the plan and “remove all names, symbols, displays, monuments, and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederate States of America … or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America from all assets of the Department of Defense” within three years of the bill becoming law.

While the White House never issued a formal veto threat against the Republican-led Senate’s version of the bill, Mr. Trump’s stark opposition to the mandate is likely to set up a fierce debate between Capitol Hill and the Trump administration as both chambers head into negotiations for the final bill.

