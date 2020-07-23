The U.S. Space Force on Wednesday displayed its official logo and motto that it says honors the history of the Air Force and Space Command: “Semper Supra.”

In a series of tweets, the newest branch of the military debuted the logo that depicts a silver-and-black delta sign with four inner beveled emblems and a four-pointed star.

The delta sign “signifies defense and protection from all adversaries and threats emanating from the space domain,” the Space Force said, adding that the black inner area signifies the darkness of deep space.

“Some feel fear and dread but we prefer to be inspired and stand up to the challenge,” the force said in a tweet.

The inner components represent the support from the Navy, Air Force, Army and Marine Corps in the joint space mission, two spires toward the top of the symbol represent the action of a rocket launch, while the star Polaris symbolizes how core values guide the force’s mission.

The Space Force also unveiled its new logo, “Semper Supra,” which in Latin translates to “Always Above.”

“It represents our role in establishing, maintaining, and preserving U.S. freedom of operations in the space domain,” the force said.

Last week the Space Force selected the first group of airmen who will transfer over to the nation’s newest military branch.

The 2,410 airmen — both officers and enlisted personnel - who were picked come from the Air Force’s space operations and space systems operations communities. They were selected from more than 8,500 who applied to join the new service branch.

By 2022, the Space Force will assume responsibility for all space operations missions and functions.

Today we are proud to showcase the Space Force logo to the world. Over the next few hours, we will share the history and legacy of our new logo. pic.twitter.com/tKe8QCWEiG — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) July 22, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.