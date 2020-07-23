The District of Columbia government investigated the Trump International Hotel after President Trump was pictured mingling with others without a face mask earlier this week, according to reports.

Mr. Trump was criticized Monday after he went maskless at a fundraiser at his downtown Washington hotel, just hours after he declared that wearing a mask to slow the spread of the coronavirus was an act of patriotism.

Video shared by GOP congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn showed Mr. Cawthorn also didn’t wear a mask, and neither did Chief of Staff Mark Meadows nor Sen. Lindsey Graham, The Washington Post reported.

An investigator from the District Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) was sent to inspect the hotel Wednesday afternoon, but found no violations at the time of the visit.

ABRA spokesman Jared Powell told CNN that “during the inspection, guests and staff were observed to be wearing face masks and coverings in compliance with the Mayor’s Order.”

“Reports are only generated when violations are observed in person by an investigator,” he said. “ABRA will continue to monitor the establishment for compliance.”

The White House said Tuesday that all of the attendees at Monday’s fundraiser were tested for the coronavirus.

“The President has always been consistent on this: that masks, according to the CDC, are recommended but not required. He has said that he would wear one in the case he couldn’t appropriately socially distance,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at Tuesday’s briefing. “He’s tested more than anyone, multiple times a day. And we believe that he’s acting appropriately.”

District Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, tightened her mask mandate Wednesday by ordering all residents to wear a facial covering every time they step outside or face fines of up $1,000 per violation.

