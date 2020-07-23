Twitter acknowledged Wednesday that hackers read dozens of users’ private messages, including one elected official in the Netherlands, and eight users had their private data downloaded by the attackers.

Alongside the private messages and data downloaded, Twitter said the attackers could view phone numbers, email addresses, previous passwords and other data for the 130 targeted users.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden and former President Barack Obama had their accounts compromised by hackers. The attackers do not appear to have read any private messages from Mr. Biden and Mr. Obama, as Twitter said it knew of no other elected officials beyond the Netherlands’ user that had their private messages accessed.

Twitter said it knew of as many as 36 accounts that had their private messages accessed, thus far.

Twitter also conceded that its employees fell victim to a “social engineering scheme” where they were tricked into handing over confidential information and performing specific actions.

“The attackers successfully manipulated a small number of employees and used their credentials to access Twitter’s internal systems, including getting through our two-factor protections,” Twitter wrote on the company’s blog on Wednesday evening. “As of now, we know that they accessed tools only available to our internal support teams to target 130 Twitter accounts.”

Attackers reset the passwords of 45 users’ accounts and then took control of the accounts to send tweets that showed messages involving a cryptocurrency scam using Bitcoin. Twitter did not provide details on how the other accounts’ were accessed.

Last week’s attack was not the first time that malicious actors turned employees into working against Twitter. An unsealed criminal complaint in November 2019 showed the federal government charged two former Twitter employees with accessing users’ personal data at the direction of the Saudi government.

The FBI’s San Francisco division has said it is investigating the attack on Twitter, and Twitter has said it is cooperating with law enforcement.

“We’re embarrassed, we’re disappointed, and more than anything, we’re sorry,” Twitter wrote on its blog. “We know that we must work to regain your trust, and we will support all efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

