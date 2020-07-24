President Trump on Thursday evening said he might well expand the deployment of federal agents to additional cities to try to quell recent violence if local leaders would go along with the plans.

“We’ll go into all the cities, any of the cities — we’re ready,” Mr. Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “We’ll put in 50,000, 60,000 people that really know what they are doing. And they’re strong, they’re tough — and we can solve these problems so fast. But as you know, we have to be invited in.”

“At some point, we’re going to have to do something that’s much stronger than being invited in, but we have to be invited in,” he said.

Mr. Trump said he had a “great talk” with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who has been wary about an expanded federal presence in her city.

“But within minutes after that talk … a couple of more people were shot. Young, very young children were shot. And It’s a shame — it’s a shame,” he said.

“If they invited us in, we’d go in with 50,000, 75,000 people,” he continued. “We would be able to solve it like you wouldn’t believe and quick. But they just don’t want to ask — maybe for political reasons —- but they don’t want ask. It’s a disgrace.”

Mr. Trump this week announced he was expanding a federal law enforcement presence to Chicago, Illinois and Albuquerque, New Mexico, to address recent violence.

Protesters have also been clashing with federal agents in Portland recently, and local leaders in Oregon have said the feds should leave.

A federal judge on Thursday issued a restraining order that bars federal agents from using force against legal observers or reporters in Portland.

