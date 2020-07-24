At least 27 suspects have been arrested this week by federal authorities for alleged criminal activity stemming from the protest mayhem in Portland, Oregon.

U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy J. Williams said Friday that 18 people were arrested, charged and released for alleged infractions stemming from the July 20-22 protests.

“According to court documents, since May 26, 2020, protests in downtown Portland have been followed by nightly criminal activity including assaults on law enforcement officers, destruction of property, looting, arson, and vandalism,” said his office in a statement. “The Hatfield Federal Courthouse has been a nightly target of vandalism during evening protests and riots, sustaining extensive damage.”

Another nine suspects were arrested in Thursday’s protest activity as the protest chaos entered its eighth week in Portland, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

“As they have for the past 54 straight days, violent anarchists continue to riot on the streets of Portland as federal law enforcement officers work diligently and honorably to enforce federal law by defending federal property and the lives of their fellow officers,” said DHS in its “Portland Riots Readout.”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has urged the federal officers to leave, saying their presence is fueling the riots. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has sought a restraining order, accusing federal agents of making arrests without probable cause, which federal officials have denied.

The Justice Department Office of Inspector General has opened an investigation into allegations of excessive use of force, including tear gas and “less-lethal munitions,” by federal agents in Portland.

Rioters keep returning to break down the barrier protecting the Portland federal courthouse and to start fires. Video by @ShelbyTalcott: #antifa #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/pWvIa82rlD — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 24, 2020

Authorities said that Thursday’s unrest began after about 2,000 demonstrators and others gathered in the early evening at the Justice Center.

By 11 p.m., however, bands of agitators were attempting to breach the newly reinforced fence surrounding the courthouse, with some setting fires and launching flaming objects inside the fence while others sought to disassemble it using wire-cutters and other tools.

“Several people breached the fence and Federal Police Officers came out to disperse the crowd,” said the Portland Police Bureau in a statement. “As Federal Police Officers dispersed the group they were hit with large projectiles, various incendiaries, and flashed with lasers.”

Federal officers said they issued repeated warnings for rioters to stop attacking the fence before the teams left the building.

“At 11:45 p.m. local time, DHS officers moved out to defend the fence from rioters and were immediately attacked with lasers,” said the DHS statement. “Rioters continued to throw rocks and commercial grade fireworks. They also began to launch a caustic substance resembling paint at officers inside the perimeter of the fence.”

Officers used tear gas against the rioters, which some sought to deflect with leaf-blowers, as shown on video posted online.

At 11 p.m., group members began setting fires inside the fence that protects the Federal Courthouse. Several other people were seen shaking the fence, launching projectiles over the fence, and using different tools to try and dissemble the fence.

“During the 1 am hour, multiple Molotov cocktails were thrown over the fence at the courthouse as rioters continued to attack officers with mortar-style fireworks and lasers,” said DHS. “Around this time, a fire also started inside the fence and rioters made two more separate attempts to tear down the fence while conducting heavy laser attacks against federal officers.”

At 1:58 a.m., Portland police declared an unlawful assembly and ordered agitators to leave the area.

“Many people stayed in the area and continued to light fires, and destruct federal courthouse property,” said the police statement. “Over the next several hours, the group slowly dissipated.”

Another 12 officers, including three from the Federal Protective Service, were injured in Thursday night’s rioting.

At least three officers have suffered eye injuries since law-enforcement officers from DHS, including Customs and Border Enforcement, arrived last week to protect the federal property, including the courthouse and the Edith Green-Wendell Wyatt Federal Building.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.