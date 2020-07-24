Fox News temporarily pulled its coverage of a White House press briefing on Friday as press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was showing a video of rioting in Portland that included a demonstrator using a bleeped-out obscenity.

Ms. McEnany was showing video of the rioting on screens behind her at the White House podium, when a scene played out of a demonstrator taunting police officers.

“I hope someone kills your whole f—ing family,” the woman told officers. “I hope someone burns down your whole precinct with all y’all inside. Can’t wait to see it.”

Ms. McEnany concluded the video by saying, “as you can see, that is anything but a peaceful protest.”

But Fox pulled away from the live briefing at that moment.

“We were not expecting that video,” said anchor Harris Faulkner. “Our management here at Fox News has decided we will pull away from that at this time.”

The network returned to the briefing when Ms. McEnany began taking questions from reporters.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.