SANDY, Utah (AP) - A 14-year-old boy in Utah was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a young woman who lived on his street, authorities said.

The Sandy Police Department said the boy, who was not named, was booked into Salt Lake Juvenile Detention on suspicion of allegedly killing 18-year-old Aliani Mejia-Marin on Wednesday, the Deseret News reported.

Sandy Police Sgt. Clayton Swensen said both the suspect and Mejia lived on the same street where the shooting occurred in Sandy, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

Investigators believe they knew each other, but did not know how or what their previous interactions were like.

Officers responded to report of a confrontation Wednesday around 6 p.m. between three boys, including the suspect, and Mejia and her husband, Swensen said. Mejia was found dead inside a vehicle.

The suspect had left the scene but later returned and was arrested without incident, authorities said.

It was unclear if Mejia was shot more than once and investigators declined to say if a weapon was recovered.

Detectives are expected to continue conducting interviews before presenting their case to the Salt Lake County district attorney’s office to be screened for possible criminal charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.