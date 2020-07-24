Russia is continuing to secrete military equipment into Libya capable of mounting combat operations in the country, U.S. military officials said Friday.

U.S. Africa Command says Russia is violating UN Security Council resolutions by “actively providing” medical equipment and fighters to the front line of the conflict in Libya.

“Russia continues to play an unhelpful role in Libya by delivering supplies and equipment to the Wagner Group,” said Marine Corps Major General Bradford Gering, AFRICOM’s director of operations. “Imagery continues to unmask their consistent denials.”

The Wagner Group is a Russian paramilitary organization with strong ties to the Kremlin.

Russian military equipment being delivered to the Wagner Group include the SA-22 air defense system and mine-resistant armored vehicles, AFRICOM officials said.

At least 14 MiG-29 fighters and Su-24 attack aircraft were flown from Russia to Libya in May with a stop in Syria so their original markings could be painted over, officials said.

“The type and volume of equipment demonstrates an intent toward sustained offensive combat action capabilities not humanitarian relief,” Maj. Gen. Gering said. That “indicates the Russian Ministry of Defense is supporting these operations.”

