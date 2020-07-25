OVERLAND PARK, Kan (AP) - A Shawnee man who was arrested during a protest in Overland Park against racism and police violence was charged Saturday with battery of a law enforcement officer.

Darrien Richmond, 26, was one of four people arrested Friday night during the protest, which involved about 30 people. He was released from jail on $2,500 bond. County court records do not name an attorney for Richmond.

Overland Park spokesman Sean Reilly said Richmond caused cuts and bruises to an officer’s hands but did not have details of the confrontation.

Other protesters, including Richmond’s wife, Marisa Richmond, said Richmond was arrested as he ran to help his wife as she was being arrested. They say he did not attack the officer, The Kansas City Star reported.

The other three people arrested, including Richmond’s wife, were charged in municipal court and released.

