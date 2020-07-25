PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s governor has denied a request to commute the prison sentence of an inmate convicted of attempted murder that’s been accepted into a doctorate program.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ office recently denied Brandon Brown’s clemency petition, the Portland Press Herald reported Friday.

The 33-year-old former Portland resident has been accepted into a doctorate program at George Mason University in Virginia, where he’d hoped to begin studying restorative justice and conflict resolution this fall.

He’s served about ten years of a 17-year prison sentence at Bolduc Correctional Facility in Warren, and is the state’s first inmate to earn a bachelor’s and a master’s degree while incarcerated.

Brown’s father, Mark Brown, called the denial tragic and disappointing, and said his son is the “poster child for clemency.”

Mills’ office declined to comment or provide a copy of the denial letter, saying the correspondence is confidential under state law, the newspaper reported.

Brown had been fighting with another man outside a Portland nightclub in 2008 when he shot the man at close range in the chest.

James Sanders, a former Marine, was partially paralyzed and later had a leg amputated because of the shooting.

The Press Herald said he now lives in Georgia and supported Brown’s request to commute, or reduce, his sentence.

