LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) - Two women died after a man fired into vehicles that were backing out of parking spaces outside a southeastern North Carolina retail store, according to police.

Kayla Kyle, 32, and Kimberly Hunt, 41, were shot and killed late Friday afternoon outside a Family Dollar store, Lumberton police said in a news release it posted online Saturday. Kyle was from Lumberton; police didn’t immediately have an address for Hunt.

Police said they were looking for a male suspect whom officers said fired into multiple vehicles as drivers pulled out of spaces. The department posted images of whom they call the suspect and a vehicle it says the suspect was dropped off in at the store.

Lumberton is 95 miles (153 kilometers) south of Raleigh, near Interstate 95.

