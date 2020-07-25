Tucker Carlson on Friday evening unloaded on fellow conservative media personality Matt Drudge, accusing “The Drudge Report” founder of turning his influential website into a “woke propaganda outlet.”

Mr. Carlson, a Fox News host who also co-founded the Daily Caller news site, slammed Mr. Drudge ahead of briefly interviewing his biographer on the latest broadcast of his cable show.

“For decades, Matt Drudge was one of the most influential figures in conservatives news journalism,” said Mr. Carlson. “His self-titled Drudge Report broke news and set priorities in digital media. Republican presidential candidates made wooing the famously secretive Drudge a high priority, and for several of them, including Donald Trump, it paid off big.

“But if you’ve seen the Drudge Report recently, you know that it has changed dramatically — 180 degrees. Matt Drudge is now firmly a man of the progressive Left,” Mr. Carlson continued. “At times, his site is indistinguishable from the Daily Beast or any other woke propaganda outlet posing as a news company.”

The host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” tore into Mr. Carlson while the chyron on the bottom of the screen asked viewers: “Has Matt Drudge turned on conservatives?”

His remarks occurred ahead of him interviewing Matthew Lysiak, the author of “The Drudge Revolution,” that was truncated moments later due to apparent technical problems.

Mr. Drudge did not immediately return a message requesting comment.

Established in 1995, Mr. Drudge’s eponymous news aggregation site made him a popular name in conservative media around the turn of the century and led to briefly having his own Fox News show later that decade.

The Drudge Report was visited more than 840 million times during the last month, according to the website’s own accounting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.