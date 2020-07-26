The late Rep. John Lewis’ body will be carried across the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on Sunday morning.

The Georgia Democrat will make a final trip where he and other voting rights demonstrators led a march in 1965 and were met with physical violence from police officers in what would become known as “Bloody Sunday.” When Mr. Lewis‘ body crosses the bridge near 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, television networks are expected to break in with special coverage of the procession, according to Axios.

Memorials for Mr. Lewis, who died July 17, began this weekend in Alabama. On Sunday afternoon, Mr. Lewis‘ body will lie in state at the Alabama State Capitol, according to CNN. On Monday, Mr. Lewis will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., and memorials for Mr. Lewis will be held in Georgia on Wednesday.

