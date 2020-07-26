UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) - A Maryland motorist was charged in the deaths of two people in a weekend collision on a suburban Washington highway, state police said Sunday.

Mark D. Austin, 35, of Brandywine, was held without bond in the Prince George’s County detention center, Maryland State Police said in a news release. He’s charged with two counts each of motor vehicle manslaughter and criminally negligent manslaughter for Saturday’s accident, according to the release.

A preliminary state police investigation determined that Austin failed to stop for a red traffic signal in his truck while traveling northbound on Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro, the release said. His pickup collided with a car making a turn onto a cross street after traveling southbound on the highway.

The two people in the car died at the scene. They are Michael Hethmon, 66, of Upper Marlboro, and the driver, a 49-year-old woman from Upper Marlboro whose name was withheld by police pending the notification of family members.

The police said speed, failure to obey a traffic control device and driver impairment were factors in the crash, and that additional charges are possible. Austin’s online court records, accessed on Sunday, didn’t identify an attorney representing him.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.