CHALMETTE, La. (AP) - A woman has pleaded guilty to charges lodged after she was accused of roughing up two boys while she was working as a substitute teacher at a Louisiana school.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that Trenell Aisola pleaded guilty Thursday to simple battery and disturbing the peace by fighting.

Aisola was teaching as a substitute at St. Bernard Middle School in Poydras when the incident happened two years ago. The newspaper reports that she got the job despite at least three prior simple battery arrests.

She was sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty in state district court in Chalmette before Judge Darren Roy.

The sentence came despite objections from the state Attorney General’s Office, which prosecuted the case because a relative of Aisola is an assistant district attorney in St. Bernard Parish. Prosecutors asked for the maximum penalty of six months’ imprisonment.

In court filings, a woman alleged that her son, then 11, was confronted in the school cafeteria on Oct. 12, 2018, by Aisola, who believed the child had been in a fight with a relative of Aisola.

Aisola followed the boy to a hallway, grabbed him by his face and pushed him against the wall. The woman also alleged that Aisola slapped a 13-year-old boy who tired to intervene.

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said surveillance video supported the claim that Aisola had attacked the boys, though deputies described her as pushing the students, rather than slapping one and grabbing the face of the other.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.