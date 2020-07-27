An Airman in Florida remains hospitalized after she was shot by her husband who then fatally turned the gun on himself, officials said Monday.

Airman 1st Class Kimberly Alexeichik, assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field, Fla., was shot Friday afternoon by her husband, Elliot Alexeichik. He was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Airman Alexeichik was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Air Force officials said she is in stable condition and “focused on recovery.”

“My condolences go out to all affected by this senseless tragedy,” Air Force Col. Jocelyn Schermerhorn, commander of the 1st Special Operations Wing, said in a statement. “The 1st Special Operations Wing does not condone domestic violence. We constantly work to mitigate this needless violence through our on-base resources and programs.”

The shooting prompted a base lockdown that lasted for about 90 minutes until police secured the crime scene, officials said.

Air Force officials did not release further information. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations has launched an inquiry into the shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.