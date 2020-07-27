U.S. Army troops may soon have access to the “smuzzle” — a suppressor that manages to reduce flash, recoil and sound while firing 6.8mm rounds from the Next Generation Squad Weapon.

Researchers Gregory Oberlin, Daniel Cler and Eric Binter recently talked about their patented successes working with the Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Center Army Research Lab.

“A few years ago, we were asked whether our next-gen squad weapon should have a muzzle brake or a suppressor,” Mr. Oberlin recently told TechLink. “We asked ourselves ‘why not both?’ ” Oberlin said. “It was an ‘a-ha’ moment.”

The hybrid device, originally designed with a focus on the M240 machine gun, cuts volume by 50% and flash by 25% while also reducing “muzzle climb” that takes an operator off target.

Mr. Binter told Army Times on Saturday that “smuzzles” held up during a testing gauntlet that involved a 10,000-round firing.

A similar test with a M240B machine gun showed equally impressive results when mounted in a test cradle to full-auto failure.

“It was glowing red, but it never failed,” Mr. Cler told TechLink.

Matthieu Dumont, a senior technology manager at the website, called the muzzle brake “the most sophisticated” project of its kind that he’s witnessed.

“The hardware, the software and the depth of technical knowledge are nearly priceless,” Mr. Dumont said.

The 3-inch-long device adds a half-pound to the NGSW, which is capable of firing 600 rounds per minute.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.