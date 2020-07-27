A White man was charged with stabbing a Black President Trump supporter in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday.

Blake D. Hampe, 43, was charged with felony assault after he stabbed a man about 2:30 a.m. Saturday during demonstrations near the city’s federal courthouse, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers were called to the scene at Southwest 5th Avenue and Salmon Street when they found Mr. Hampe being held down by several protesters and one male victim with a stab wound.

“Police attempted to create a crime scene but were unable to due to the aggressive crowd behavior and lack of community cooperation,” the bureau said in a statement. “The victim was transported to an area hospital with a serious injury, and the suspect was arrested.”

Drew Duncomb, a conservative videographer and vocal supporter of Mr. Trump who goes by the name Black Rebel on social media, identified himself as the victim in a series of Twitter posts, saying he was released from the hospital Sunday.

Mr. Duncomb posted a video from his hospital bed saying he believed he was stabbed by an Antifa member. He launched a crowdfunding page on Fundly, asking for help to pay his medical bills. It had raised more than $2,000 as of Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Mr. Hampe was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and held on a $250,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday.

(Update 7/25/20) Still in the hospital after being stabbed in the lower back flank by an antifa pedophile.

For all those asking how they can help support. Check out link below.https://t.co/d6o8FR2bgW https://t.co/Avl1fkwbhh — Black Rebel (@SpaceForceUSA_) July 26, 2020

This is the location I got stabbed on my lower right flank. pic.twitter.com/gLdT35hAI4 — Black Rebel (@SpaceForceUSA_) July 26, 2020

I’m glad people stepped in to drag my attacker to the police he’s currently sitting on a $250,000 bail for felony assault https://t.co/zlEbElYyTO — Black Rebel (@SpaceForceUSA_) July 25, 2020

Interview with “Black Rebel,” @SpaceforceUSA_, from his hospital bed after being stabbed by Antifa.



Video Link here-https://t.co/AmnshYzLHQ pic.twitter.com/eJCd4TQF9k — Villain Phoenix (@Villain_Phoenix) July 27, 2020

Made it back to my hotel. I am really sore. The blade severed through some of my oblique muscle in my lower back through two layers. It may take several weeks to fully recover. — Black Rebel (@SpaceForceUSA_) July 27, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.