Colin Kaepernick and Anthony Fauci will share a “human rights” award this year.

The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights group announced Monday that the former NFL quarterback and the nation’s top infectious-disease expert are among the recipients of this year’s Ripple of Hope Award.

“At a time when the courageous pursuit of equality and justice has become political and riddled with adversity, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights stands with these modern-day human rights defenders in their inspirational fight for progress,” the organization said.

Mr. Kaepernick, who started the trend of football players and other pro athletes kneeling during the national anthem, said he was flattered by receiving an award whose other recipients have included actor-liberal activist Harry Belafonte.

“I am humbled to follow the footsteps of individuals like Mr. B and to be in the company of all the other laureates,” said Mr. Kaepernick, who hasn’t been on an NFL field since 2016.

Mr. Fauci has become the public face of the federal coronavirus response as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Other recipients this year are Dolores Huerta, co-founder of United Farm Workers of America; Dan Schulman, president and chief executive officer of PayPal; and Dan Springer, chief executive officer of DocuSign.

Previous recipients have included former President Barack Obama and the last two Democratic presidential nominees — Hillary Clinton and Joseph R. Biden.

