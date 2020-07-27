President Trump said Monday the Supreme Court gave him newfound power to lower drug prices and take other executive actions, thanks to its ruling last month on immigration.

“I was given that right because of the DACA decision,” Mr. Trump told reporters, referring to the high court’s ruling on the Obama administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The high court’s majority ruled against Mr. Trump’s effort to rescind DACA. But the White House and some outside legal analysts say the ruling also essentially created expanded authority for presidents to take unilateral action on immigration and other policies.

“The DACA decision allowed me to do things that some people thought the president didn’t have the right to do,” Mr. Trump said. “I was given the right. Drug prices will be coming down very, very substantially. No other president has been allowed to do that. No other president has been able to do that.”

Mr. Trump signed four executive orders on Friday aimed at lowering prescription drug prices.

