Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden held leads over President Trump in the battleground state of Arizona in a pair of polls released over the weekend.

Mr. Biden held a 4-point, 49% to 45% lead over Mr. Trump in a CNN poll and a 5-point, 50% to 45% lead over Mr. Trump in an NBC News/Marist poll.

Mr. Trump carried Arizona by about 3.5 percentage points over Hillary Clinton in 2016, and Democrats are hoping to at least make the president mount a vigorous defense there this time around.

In Arizona’s U.S. Senate race, the CNN poll had Democrat Mark Kelly leading GOP Sen. Martha McSally by a 7-point, 50% to 43% margin.

Mr. Kelly had a 12-point, 53% to 41% lead over Ms. McSally, according to the NBC News/Marist poll.

Mr. Trump and his team have cast doubt on public polling that has generally shown him trailing Mr. Biden in recent weeks, pointing out that many surveys showing Mrs. Clinton beating Mr. Trump at this point in 2016 didn’t end up reflecting the final results on election day.

The CNN poll of 873 registered voters was taken from July 18-24 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

The NBC News/Marist poll of 826 registered voters was taken from July 14-22 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

