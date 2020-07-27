Likely Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden leads President Trump in the key state of North Carolina, according to an NBC News/Marist poll released on Monday.

Mr. Biden held a 7-point, 51% to 44% lead over Mr. Trump, according to the poll.

Six in 10 voters said the state was right to prioritize “health protocols” for the Republican National Convention over the objections of Mr. Trump, according to the poll.

Republicans moved much of their convention from Charlotte to Jacksonville, Florida, after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, wouldn’t guarantee the full use of a packed arena during the coronavirus pandemic.

The president said last week he’s canceling the Jacksonville portions of the event given the pandemic.

In the state’s U.S. Senate race, Democrat Cal Cunningham held a 9-point, 50% to 41% lead over Republican Sen. Thom Tillis.

And Mr. Cooper held a 20-point, 58% to 38% lead over GOP Lt. Gov. Dan Forest in his bid for reelection.

North Carolina is one of about a half-dozen states Mr. Trump won in 2016 that are key targets for Mr. Biden and the Democrats this year.

The survey of 882 registered voters was taken from July 14-22, which is before Mr. Trump announced plans to scrap the Jacksonville portions of the RNC. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

