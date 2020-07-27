Rep. John Lewis was remembered as the “conscience of Congress” Monday by lawmakers across the aisle, as they recounted his defining leadership in the civil rights movement.

The Georgia Democrat is the first Black American lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda, where his casket rested on the same cataflaque — a wooden platform — used in every other “lie in state” ceremony dating back to President Abraham Lincoln.

“John revered President Lincoln,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “His identification with Lincoln was clear 57 years ago, at the shadow of the Lincoln Memorial, where John declared: ‘Our minds, souls, and hearts cannot rest until freedom and justice exist for all the people’ – words that ring true today.”

“We knew that he always worked on the side of the angels. And now we know that he is with them,” she added. “God truly blessed America with the life and leadership of John Lewis.”

The invite-only ceremony was smaller than those in the past due to the coronavirus pandemic, but several lawmakers honored Mr. Lewis with “Good Trouble” masks.

The late lawmaker got to address the nation one final time as the ceremony played back a speech he once gave at Emory University, urging young people to go out and advocate for social justice.

He recounted how his parents and grandparents told him not to get into trouble when he questioned segregation, but he was inspired by icons like Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks.

“I come here to say to you this morning, on this beautiful campus, with your great education, you must find a way to get in the way. You must find a way to get in trouble — good trouble, necessary trouble,” he said.

Mr. Lewis died Friday at the age of 80 after battling pancreatic cancer. A representative from Georgia’s 5th District, he had served in Congress for more than 30 years.

A son of sharecroppers, Mr. Lewis later became an icon of the historic civil rights movement, alongside King.

Mr. Lewis was one of the original Freedom Riders in 1961, jailed for multiple nonviolent protests and was assaulted at the infamous “Bloody Sunday” clash between protesters and law enforcement on Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Alabama, in 1965.

He crossed that bridge one last time on Sunday, as part of the six days of memorial services to honor the civil rights icon.

Before arriving at the U.S. Capitol, Mr. Lewis‘ casket was processed through D.C., driving past the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the newly established Black Lives Matter Plaza.

In 1963, Mr. Lewis was the youngest speaker at the March on Washington.

Both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, and Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, recounted attending the march and being moved by Mr. Lewis‘ words and massive crowds.

“The site gave me hope for our country. That was John’s doing,” Mr. McConnell said. “History only bent toward what’s right because people like John paid the price to help bend it. … But even though the world around him gave him every cause for bitterness, he stubbornly treated everyone with respect and love.”

Mr. Lewis‘ final public appearance was at the Black Lives Matter Plaza last month.

To “lie in state” is one of the highest honors for American heroes, typically reserved for statesmen and military leaders.

While the first to lie in the Rotunda, Mr. Lewis is the second Black American lawmaker to be given the “lie in state” honor and the fourth to be honored at the U.S. Capitol.

The first Black lawmaker was Rep. Elijah Cummings, who laid in National Statuary Hall. Mr. Cummings died last October from long-term health issues. Rosa Parks, a civil rights pioneer, laid in honor — a separate title — in the Capitol Rotunda in 2005.

After Monday’s ceremony, Mr. Lewis will be moved to the top of the Capitol’s East Front steps where the public can view the casket Monday evening and Tuesday from the East Plaza. Masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced.

House Lawmakers also honored Mr. Lewis on Monday by renaming the Democrats’ marquee voting rights bill after the civil rights leader. Democrats have called on President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to pass the bill in Mr. Lewis‘ memory.

Mr. Lewis will lie in state at the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday and be laid to rest on Thursday.

President Trump, who was leaving the White House for an event in North Carolina Monday afternoon, told reporters he would not be visiting the Capitol to view the casket.

“I won’t be going, no,” the president said.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this report.

