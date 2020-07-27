French authorities have received a confession from the man responsible for the July 18 arson at the Cathedral of Saint Peter and Saint Paul.

The iconic 15th-century Nantes building was set ablaze this month by a Rwandan refugee who authorities have not yet identified.

Quentin Chabert, the man’s lawyer, held a press conference over the week to address some questions regarding the confession.

“With these confessions, there’s a kind of relief: it’s someone who is scared, who is somehow overwhelmed,” Mr. Chabert said, Reuters reported Saturday. “It was important for him, with this cooperation, to show his sincerity.”

The fire raged in three places of the historic cathedral before being extinguished.

Mr. Chabert declined to discuss the motives behind his client’s actions, which destroyed stained-glass windows, a painting, and a grand organ.

The refugee, who worked as a volunteer warden prior to setting the blaze, is now in police custody.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.