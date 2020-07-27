COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A special South Carolina House committee reviewing all facets of law enforcement from police tactics to forfeiture and sentencing reform is about to meet for the first time.

The 18-member House Equitable Justice System and Law Enforcement Reform Committee will hear from several experts Tuesday afternoon.

House Speaker Jay Lucas said he created the committee in the wake of protests about police after the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed when a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes during an arrest.

The committee will look at law enforcement training and tactics, civil forfeiture, sentencing reform and criminal procedure.

Testifying Tuesday before the committee will be two prosecutors and two law enforcement experts.

The committee also plans to create several subcommittees.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.