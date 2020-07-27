Notre Dame announced Monday it was bowing out of hosting of the first debate of the 2020 presidential election season because of concerns related to the coronavirus.

The Sept. 29 debate is being relocated to Cleveland, where it will be co-hosted by Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic.

Notre Dame President Rev. John. I Jenkins said that after consulting with health professionals, he had decided to make “this difficult decision because the necessary health precautions would have greatly diminished the educational value of hosting the debate on our campus.”

“The inevitable reduction in student attendance in the debate hall, volunteer opportunities and ancillary educational events undermined the primary benefit of hosting — to provide our students with a meaningful opportunity to engage in the American political process,” Mr. Jenkins said.

Last month, the University of Michigan announced it was giving up the opportunity to host the second presidential debate and also cited concerns about COVID-19.

The second presidential debate is now slated to take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, on Oct. 15.

