National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House said on Monday.

Mr. O’Brien, the highest-ranking member of the administration known to have tested positive, has “mild symptoms” and is working from a secure location off-site.

There is no risk of infection to either President Trump or Vice President Mike Pence, according to the White House.

The White House said the work of the National Security Council “continues uninterrupted” despite his illness.

The disclosure brings the disease to the highest level of advisers around Mr. Trump. Mr. O’Brien’s office is down the hall from the Oval Office, and he meets with the president frequently.

The president gets tested daily.

Katie Miller, a spokeswoman for Mr. Pence, returned to work in late May after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The White House announced in early May that one of Mr. Trump’s personal valets had also tested positive.

